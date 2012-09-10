Matt Forte unhappy losing carries to Michael Bush

Matt Forte pumped out 80 yards off 16 carries Sunday, but the Chicago Bears running back was more concerned about the touches he didn't receive in the team's 41-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Namely those money-in-the-bank opportunities down at the goal line, awarded to his new backfield mate Michael Bush. Forte didn't sound happy about it.
"It's been happening my whole career here, so I don't know," Forte told the Chicago Sun-Times. "That's (coordinator Mike Tice's) call."
Tice pulled his workhorse repeatedly in goal-line situations. After Forte barreled for a 32-yard gain on the opening drive, he ripped off a 15-yarder to hand the Bears a first-and-goal from the 1. Tice proceeded to feed the ball to Bush two straight times, leading to Chicago's first touchdown of the game. Bush scored again from the 1-yard line before halftime.
Forte had eight more carries than Bush and the problem isn't between the two of them. "Mike can do it all, as well," Forte said. "He can catch the ball on third downs, so there are no limitations when I come out of the game. It's not like if I come out on third down, he can't do the same thing."
Even if Bush can do what Forte can do, Forte would rather do it himself.