Matt Forte questionable for Bears-Cowboys game

It remains possible the Chicago Bears will welcome Matt Forte back to the lineup when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Forte was listed as questionable on the team's injury report released Saturday. Forte practiced this week and declared himself ready to return. Bears coach Lovie Smith has been more guarded, however, saying as recently as Wednesday that his running back "still has a long way to go."
Forte injured his right ankle after making a catch in the third quarter of the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was reported that Forte had suffered the dreaded high-ankle sprain, but the Bears later refuted that.
If Forte returns Monday, it will be a best-case scenario for a Bears team that likely feared their star rusher would be sidelined far longer.
If Forte can't go, Michael Bush will again handle the workload in the backfield. Bush has struggled thus far, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in 44 attempts.