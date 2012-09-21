Matt Forte out; Steven Jackson questionable

Matt Forte's ankle injury has been somewhat forgotten in all the sound and fury about Jay Cutler berating his offensive line during the Chicago Bears' 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It won't be forgotten Sunday.
The Bears will have to face the St. Louis Rams in Week 3 without their best offensive player. Cutler and Brandon Marshall get the attention, but Forte is the key to the Bears' offense. He's the best receiving back in the NFL. He can line up anywhere and gives the offense a ton of flexibility.
Michael Bush will start in place of Forte. Kahlil Bell, just re-signed last week, figures to have a role as a backup. We wouldn't count out the Rams in this game, despite our overwhelming support for the Bears in our weekly picks post.
Sam Bradford looks reborn, and the team's secondary is a lot feistier with Cortland Finnegan and Janoris Jenkins. The Rams announced running back Steven Jackson (ankle) is questionable after not practicing all week.