Matt Forte likely to play for Chicago Bears vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday due to a slightly hyperextended knee.
Forte was limited in practice, but said he "felt good" afterward. He should be fine to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
''I don't think there's an issue there,'' coach Marc Trestman said. ''He looked unencumbered running around out there and got some reps.''
With a host of injuries on defense, the Bears' offense has been asked to carry the load this season. The prospect of Adrian Peterson tearing through the Bears' flimsy rush defense will force Chicago's offense to manufacture long drives against a suspect Vikings defense.
Forte continues to be one of the least-discussed all-star running backs in the NFL. He's the motor oil that keeps the Bears' offensive engine running smoothly. Thankfully, he should be on the field Sunday for this vital divisional matchup as Chicago tries to keep pace with the Detroit Lions for the lead.