Matt Forte 'extremely close' to new Bears contract

The Chicago Bears running back is "extremely close" to a long-term deal with the team, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Saturday.
Forte said Friday he planned to spend this weekend on phone with Chicago's front office, amid reports the sides had made "considerable progress."
Forte has yet to sign his one-year, $7.749 million franchise tender. Despite his longstanding unhappiness with the Bears' front office, Forte said last month he had no choice but to play in 2012.
We have Lombardi tracking this closely and will continue to feed you updates. We know Bears fans are prepared to raise their glasses if this one finally gets done.