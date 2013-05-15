Matt Forte excited about role in Bears' passing game

The Chicago Bears admitted that they failed to utilize running back Matt Forte's full skill set last season under offensive coordinator Mike Tice.
Forte said Tuesday he has to learn just about every skill position in the offense.
"I think it's more challenging for me personally," Forte said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "I have to learn more than just what the 'H' does. I've got to learn what the 'F' does and where he lines up. I may have a situation where I line up as a receiver and I have to learn the receiver routes as well."
Forte enters his sixth season with his fourth offensive coordinator, Aaron Kromer. The all-purpose running back glowed when discussing the potential for the more wide-open offense.
"I expect it to be balanced -- establish the run first and get into the passing game," Forte said. "There's a lot of routes that the running back has, even a fullback and tailback. The ball is going to be spread around pretty well."
Forte has gained more than 900 yards rushing in each of his first five seasons, but he had his worst year receiving in 2012 with just 60 catches for 340 yards. Forte is happy he'll be more involved in the pass game in 2013.
"We've had a lot of playbooks come through," he said. "But I like this offense. I'm pretty excited about the upcoming season."