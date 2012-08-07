Matt Flynn will be Seahawks' starting QB vs. Titans

We're one step closer to unlocking the mystery of the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback race. Or maybe not at all.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced Tuesday that Matt Flynn will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Here's where it gets interesting. Flynn will play the entire first half, before giving way to rookie Russell Wilson, who will play the second half, according to Eric Williams of the Tacoma News Tribune.
"This is how we had planned it all along," Carroll told the Seahawks' official website. "It's turned out that it's going to fit together, and then we'll see how we go at the end of the week."
Last year's starter, Tarvaris Jackson, took first-team reps and struggled in Sunday's scrimmage, completing 4 of 12 passes and taking two sacks. Those numbers mean little in controlled competition, but we expected Jackson to play a significant role in the Seahawks' first preseason affair.
Instead, Jackson's work in practice will be reduced beginning Wednesday, Danny O'Neil of The Seattle Times reported.
Carroll has kept observers guessing from start to finish with this quarterback derby. Carefully orchestrated practices have led to equal time for the Seahawks' three passers, but Carroll said his coaches have enough information on Jackson to open the preseason with Flynn and Wilson taking the work.