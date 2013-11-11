Matt Flynn signs contract with Green Bay Packers

A Matt Flynn homecoming with the Green Bay Packers has been a common topic of speculation. Now it's reality.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Flynn is signing with the Packers, according to a source who has spoken to Flynn. The veteran quarterback will back up Scott Tolzien when the Packers meet the New York Giants on Sunday. The Packersofficially announced the move late Tuesday afternoon.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Flynn looked good during a Monday workout with the team. McCarthy stated Sunday and reiterated Monday that Tolzien will start in Week 11.
The Packers are without both Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) and Seneca Wallace, who suffered a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Green Bay is the third stop on Flynn's 2013 NFL merry-go-round. He started the season with the Oakland Raiders, got cut and then landed with the Buffalo Bills in October. The Bills said goodbye on Nov. 4, following a three-week stay as depth chart insurance.
Now Flynn returns to where he started. He began his career with the Packers and proved himself to be a proficient backup behind Rodgers. That feels like a very long time ago. We're sure Flynn would agree.
