Matt Flynn released by Buffalo Bills after three weeks

The Bills released Flynn on Monday, three weeks after they signed the veteran quarterback as depth chart insurance. Flynn became expendable on the day rookie EJ Manuel was cleared to return to practice for the 3-6 Bills. Flynn never appeared in a game.
The release counts as another career setback for Flynn, who signed with the Bills on Oct. 14 after being released by the Oakland Raiders. That Buffalo chose to keep undrafted free agent Jeff Tuel over Flynn is indicative of how far Flynn's stock has crashed in the last two seasons.
Manuel will return as the Bills' starter if he can prove his knee is sound this week. Thad Lewis and Tuel will round out the depth chart.
