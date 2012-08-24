Matt Flynn out for Seahawks vs. Chiefs with sore elbow

Matt Flynn started the Seattle Seahawks' first two preseason games, but he didn't even suit up Friday night.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has not named a Week 1 starter, but Wilson appears to be the new favorite to start in Seattle, according to Around the League's Gregg Rosenthal.
Flynn has gone 17-of-26 passing for 102 yards in his two preseason appearances for the Seahawks. Wilson has completed 22 of 33 passes for 279 yards.
The Seahawks reportedly also are ramping up efforts to trade veteran quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, who had been competing for the starting signal-caller role as well.