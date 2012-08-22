Matt Flynn, Kevin Kolb face pressure in Week 3 preseason games

When Tony Romo opens the season in Week 1 at New York, his starting receivers could be Andre Holmes and Cole Beasley. (Sure, I'll give you a moment to do the Google search on those guys, or, better yet, check out Gil Brandt's list of NFC players with something to prove; both players are included.) Even if Miles Austin and Dez Bryant are able to return for the season opener against the defending champions, Holmes and/or Beasley will figure prominently in the offense. Both have the potential to follow in the footsteps of Laurent Robinson, who virtually came out of nowhere to post 11 touchdown catches for the Cowboys in 2011.