Matt Flynn expected to work out for Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have stood by Seneca Wallace on two separate occasions when they had a chance to reunite with former backup quarterback Matt Flynn.
Might coach Mike McCarthy be having second thoughts after Wallace's disappointing Monday night performance in relief of Aaron Rodgers versus the Chicago Bears?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Kickoff" that the Packersplan to work out Flynn at some point soon.
The obvious follow-up questions are: Why wait? Why not claim Flynn on waivers and bring him in this week?
McCarthy wants to allow Wallace the opportunity to sink or swim as the starter with first-team practice reps this week. If Wallace face plants, though, the Packers need a backup plan beyond recently promoted developmental project Scott Tolzien.
Complicating matters is elbow soreness that has hounded Flynn in Seattle as well as Oakland. There are rumblings that Green Bay's brass suspects the elbow still is an issue. That would explain Flynn's nightmare Week 4 performance that led to an immediate demotion and his ultimate release from the Raiders.
The Packers owe it to themselves to see if Flynn's arm still is strong enough to provide some semblance of the form he showed in two fill-in performances that totaled 731 yards and nine touchdowns in 2010 and 2011. If they don't like what they see, Tolzien might be the next quarterback tasked with handing the ball to Eddie Lacy and James Starksuntil Rodgers returns.
