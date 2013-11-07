Around the League

Presented By

Matt Flynn expected to work out for Green Bay Packers

Published: Nov 07, 2013 at 10:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Green Bay Packers have stood by Seneca Wallace on two separate occasions when they had a chance to reunite with former backup quarterback Matt Flynn.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. **More ...**

Might coach Mike McCarthy be having second thoughts after Wallace's disappointing Monday night performance in relief of Aaron Rodgers versus the Chicago Bears?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access Kickoff" that the Packersplan to work out Flynn at some point soon.

The obvious follow-up questions are: Why wait? Why not claim Flynn on waivers and bring him in this week?

McCarthy wants to allow Wallace the opportunity to sink or swim as the starter with first-team practice reps this week. If Wallace face plants, though, the Packers need a backup plan beyond recently promoted developmental project Scott Tolzien.

Complicating matters is elbow soreness that has hounded Flynn in Seattle as well as Oakland. There are rumblings that Green Bay's brass suspects the elbow still is an issue. That would explain Flynn's nightmare Week 4 performance that led to an immediate demotion and his ultimate release from the Raiders.

The Packers owe it to themselves to see if Flynn's arm still is strong enough to provide some semblance of the form he showed in two fill-in performances that totaled 731 yards and nine touchdowns in 2010 and 2011. If they don't like what they see, Tolzien might be the next quarterback tasked with handing the ball to Eddie Lacy and James Starksuntil Rodgers returns.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed "Thursday Night Football" and "stuck a fork" in the Raiders' 2013 chances.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.