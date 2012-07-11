Around the League

Matt Flynn, Doug Baldwin bond in offseason workouts

Published: Jul 11, 2012 at 06:50 AM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Flynn and wide receiver Doug Baldwin have a lot to prove this summer.

Flynn, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract in March, is out to show that he's ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL after spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers as the top understudy to Aaron Rogers. He'll open training camp embroiled in a three-quarterback battle with incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson and third-round draft pick Russell Wilson.

Baldwin, who led the Seahawks in every major receiving category as an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, is out to prove he can be a starter after being used strictly in personnel groupings that included three or more receivers in 2011. Given that Mike Williams (ankle) and Golden Tate (hand) are coming off injuries, Baldwin will have every opportunity to earn the top job opposite Sidney Rice.

With their NFL futures potentially tied together, it only makes sense for Baldwin and Flynn to form a bond. Though they play for the NFL's most remote outpost, they have offseason home bases that are somewhat close, allowing the players to get together for some work before training camp opens up on July 27.

Flynn drove from Louisiana to Pensacola, Fla., to work out with Baldwin this week, according to Bob Heist of the Pensacola News Journal.

"Days like today, all of this is invaluable," Baldwin said. "You can't really put words on it, because all the time you get with anybody on your team, that's a chance to build that rapport, that chemistry ... And, obviously, he drove down from Louisiana to work and it adds that extra boost to the relationship."

