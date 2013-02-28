Matt Flynn could appeal to New York Jets, Cleveland Browns

Published: Feb 28, 2013 at 07:46 AM
matt-flynn-130228-wide.jpg

With Alex Smith heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, we've already seen one tradable quarterback leave the market. What about the other one? Matt Flynn could net the Seattle Seahawks a decent bounty, provided there's a team that covets his services. Where do you see Flynn playing in 2013?

  • Gregg Rosenthal NFL.com

  • Jets could be interested, but Flynn's contract presents a problem

The New York Jets make a lot of sense. They need realistic competition for Mark Sanchez, and new GM John Idzik knows Flynn from his days in Seattle.

The problem here is Flynn's contract. He's due $5.25 million. Does a team really want to give up a draft pick and that kind of money for a guy who might not even start? I won't be surprised if the Seahawks are forced to simply cut Flynn because he has no trade market.

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • I wouldn't go after Flynn with anything more than a low-round pick

I think Matt Flynn plays in Seattle next year, unless the Seahawks release him. (They could ask Flynn to take a pay cut, but he might refuse.) Alex Smith is a better quarterback; I like his arm and athletic ability more than Matt Flynn's tools.

There was not a big free-agent market for Flynn last year. In the preseason, I thought he was efficient with the short passing game, but he looked like an average QB on the rest of his throws. I would not go after him unless it was for a later-round pick.

  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • Process of elimination leaves Cleveland as Flynn's most likely landing spot

The Flynn Landing Spot (which I think is going to be a Jim Carrey/Charlie Kaufman movie) is the most intriguing storyline for me heading into free agency. On the surface, it seems like plenty of teams should be in the mix for his services. But here's the rub: Plenty of teams either already have too much competition at the position, or they need to see other players play first. So let's break down the seven teams desperately seeking a franchise QB:

Jacksonville Jaguars: No. Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne are the main duelists. Flynn costs too much $$$ to bring in as a third man.
Oakland Raiders: No. They'll need to see Terrelle Pryor play a ton this season.
Philadelphia Eagles: No. Already set with Michael Vick, Nick Foles and Dennis Dixon.
Cleveland Browns: Yes. Brandon Weeden didn't show enough in Year 1.
Arizona Cardinals: Yes. But forget about Flynn being traded within the division.
Buffalo Bills: No. Have already committed to a Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tarvaris Jackson competition.
New York Jets: Yes. GM John Idzik is familiar with Flynn from Seattle, and the Jets are looking to oust Mark Sanchez.

So it would appear to be a Jets-Browns battle for Flynn's services. But with reports that New York might be interested in Brady Quinn (seriously?), that means the Jets are going the bargain-hunting route. (Gang Green could be searching for the veteran to compete with Sanchez over the summer before likely looking to the draft for a potential QB of the future.) So that leaves the Browns, which makes sense. They can't start over again at the position, so getting someone who's been in the league could make for a faster turnaround. And if he falters, Weeden is still green enough in NFL experience that he can potentially take another step in his development if given the chance. Cleveland can't afford to not do it.

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Market for Flynn isn't as big as some think

I don't believe there is a big market for Matt Flynn's services, despite the lack of quality quarterbacks available on the open market. Flynn was unimpressive during the preseason with the Seattle Seahawks; prospective teams will downgrade his potential after seeing him lose his starting spot to rookie Russell Wilson in camp. (Although Wilson has emerged as a legitimate superstar at the position, the fact that Flynn was a marquee free agent unable to hold on to his spot will undoubtedly raise eyebrows.)

Now, I'm sure desperation will lead a team to make a play for Flynn, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him in a Seahawks uniform again in 2013.

  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • Seahawks would be wise to keep Flynn around a little longer

I'm not sure having Matt Flynn play somewhere else right now is the right move. The salary-cap implications aren't impactful enough that Seattle must deal him. If something happens to Russell Wilson in training camp or preseason, the club would be glad they retained him.

Lastly, if another team's starter goes down before the season, the Seahawks' asset increases in value. Why not hold on to Flynn, at least in the short term?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW