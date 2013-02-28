Matt Flynn could appeal to New York Jets, Cleveland Browns

The Flynn Landing Spot (which I think is going to be a Jim Carrey/Charlie Kaufman movie) is the most intriguing storyline for me heading into free agency. On the surface, it seems like plenty of teams should be in the mix for his services. But here's the rub: Plenty of teams either already have too much competition at the position, or they need to see other players play first. So let's break down the seven teams desperately seeking a franchise QB:

So it would appear to be a Jets-Browns battle for Flynn's services. But with reports that New York might be interested in Brady Quinn (seriously?), that means the Jets are going the bargain-hunting route. (Gang Green could be searching for the veteran to compete with Sanchez over the summer before likely looking to the draft for a potential QB of the future.) So that leaves the Browns, which makes sense. They can't start over again at the position, so getting someone who's been in the league could make for a faster turnaround. And if he falters, Weeden is still green enough in NFL experience that he can potentially take another step in his development if given the chance. Cleveland can't afford to not do it.