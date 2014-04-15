Matt Flynn agrees to terms with Green Bay Packers

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with Matt Flynn, according to a source informed of the move.
It's hardly a surprise after Flynn canceled a planned workout with the New York Giants. Coach Mike McCarthy wasn't about to let the 28-year-old passer go after acknowledging "great respect and admiration" for last season's backup to Aaron Rodgers.
Flynn brings veteran leadership and a built-in knowledge of Green Bay's offense after spending more than four of his six NFL seasons under McCarthy. He'll compete with Scott Tolzien for snaps behind Rodgers and holds the edge for the No. 2 job. McCarthy told reporters at last month's NFL Annual Meeting that he'd be open to keeping all three passers on the 53-man roster.
Flynn's arm strength is a liability, but he's capable of managing a game. He initially struggled as the fill-in for Rodgers down the stretch, but finished with a 2-2 record, including a dazzling come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15, a victory that kept Green Bay alive in the NFC playoff race. Flynn also absorbed 17 sacks and struggled to hold on to the football.
