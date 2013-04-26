Matt Elam drafted by Baltimore Ravens with final first-round pick

Published: Apr 25, 2013 at 11:51 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- With the 32nd and final selection in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens snagged Florida defensive back Matt Elam. The 21-year-old Elam, who played strong safety for the Gators, is expected to help fill the void left by the release of veteran Bernard Pollard.

"Even though it was a position of need, whether you all believe it or not, he was the highest-rated player on our board," general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "The thing we like about Matt is his speed. He's probably one of the better tacklers that we've seen play the position, and he enjoys practice and enjoys playing the game of football."

Coach John Harbaugh started the day thinking about how nice it would be if the Ravens got Elam, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior who played in 39 games at Florida, starting the final 26 at spring safety. "I talked to my wife this afternoon," Harbaugh said. "She said, 'Who do you hope to get?' It was Matt Elam. I couldn't be more excited about it."

Elam finished second on the team last season with 76 tackles, along with two sacks and four interceptions. His brother, Abram, played last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after stints with the Browns, Jets and Cowboys.

"We can't wait to get him in here and get started," Harbaugh said, adding that Elam "definitely has a chance" to start on defense at the outset of the 2013 season.

Newsome said he was willing to entertain offers for a trade at No. 32, but no one called.

"The phone did not ring," he said. "We had gotten some calls before the draft started that someone might want to move up to our spot, but our phone did not ring while we were on the clock."

The Ravens entered the draft looking for a safety, middle linebacker, offensive tackle and wide receiver. Baltimore had the opportunity to take highly touted linebacker Manti Te'o out of Notre Dame, but Newsome saw more potential for success in Elam.

"Matt was the higher-rated player between the two of those guys," Newsome said.

Assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said of Elam: "He can do a lot of different things. He can cover well, he's tackles extremely well. This guy is a physical guy who can tackle. Quite honestly, just about every time he had a chance to get the guy down, he did."

Baltimore's scouting crew put together a tape of Elam to show Newsome, and that was enough to convince him that it would tough to pass on Elam if given the chance to pluck him off the board.

"The way he played on tape is the way you have to play in the AFC North," Newsome concluded.

Elam, in a conference call, said, "I think I'll bring a lot of competiveness and a lot of energy to the team."

Baltimore entered the draft with 12 picks, including four compensatory selections that cannot be traded. By Saturday night, the Ravens intend to fill out a roster that has been depleted by retirement, free agent departures and cuts over the past couple of months.

"I think we have a lot of potential to help this team, a lot of good players at a lot of different spots," DeCosta said.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW