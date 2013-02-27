Matt Cassel to Cardinals? Alex Smith begins QB shuffle

The Cardinalswere interested in Smith, but now they're moving on to option No. 2. Arians wants to push the ball downfield and even though Cassel isn't known for his cannon, he would be an upgrade. Cassel did throw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2008, and 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2010. So there's proof of success, just not sustained consistency.