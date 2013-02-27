Around the League

Presented By

Matt Cassel to Cardinals? Alex Smith begins QB shuffle

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 07:52 AM

Alex Smithjoining the Kansas City Chiefs makes Matt Cassel a quarterback without a team. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Arizona Cardinals are among the teams with interest in Cassel.

Debate: Alex Smith trade fallout

Alex-Smith-130227-IL.jpg

The Alex Smith trade has a domino effect that impacts many teams beyond just the Chiefs and 49ers. Our analysts weigh in. More ...

The Cardinals hired coach Bruce Arians to fix the offense and a quarterback situation gone wrong. The fix will most likely include bringing in someone to replace the Kevin Kolb-John Skelton-Ryan Lindley triumvirate.

This is how these things fall -- Smith goes to K.C., Cassel goes elsewhere and so on. Last year the Colts planned to draft Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning went to Denver and Tim Tebow entertained us in New York. (We won't even guess where Tebow lands in this year's quarterback shuffle.)

The Cardinalswere interested in Smith, but now they're moving on to option No. 2. Arians wants to push the ball downfield and even though Cassel isn't known for his cannon, he would be an upgrade. Cassel did throw 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2008, and 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2010. So there's proof of success, just not sustained consistency.

Cassel isn't the long-term franchise quarterback, but he should be capable of leading a playoff run on a team with a strong defense and Larry Fitzgerald catching balls in this what-if scenario. Kolb and Cassel are two of the most recent precautionary tales in terms of signing free-agent quarterbacks with minimal experience, but at least Cassel kept the starting job in Kansas City and led the Chiefs to the playoffs.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW