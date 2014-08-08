Matt Cassel outplays Teddy Bridgewater in opener

Teddy Bridgewater might be the popular pick to start Week 1 for the Minnesota Vikings, but Matt Cassel proved Friday he won't be going down without a fight.
The veteran quarterback started and made the most of his one series, leading the Vikings on their only touchdown drive in a 10-6 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Cassel looked comfortable in Norv Turner's offense, completing 5-of-6 passes for 62 yards before Matt Asiata scored on a 1-yard run. That play was set up by a 22-yard connection from Cassel to Kyle Rudolph. Cassel did a nice job spreading the ball around, also completing passes to Cordarrelle Patterson and Greg Jennings.
Bridgewater took over from there, getting some reps with the first team. The first-round pick failed to make much of an impression despite playing into the third quarter. Bridgewater completed 6-of-13 passes for 49 yards and fumbled once deep in Raiders territory (the Vikings recovered). Minnesota concluded that possession with a field goal.
Cassel has taken the majority of first-team reps in training camp. This performance keeps him on the inside track for Week 1 starting duties. This isn't over yet.
