Matt Cassel in, Brady Quinn out for Kansas City Chiefs

We're right back where we started in Kansas City.
Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel announced Tuesday that Matt Cassel will start at quarterback Thursday night against the San Diego Chargers.
Brady Quinn has been ruled out after suffering a head injury in Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders. Crennel promoted Quinn to the starting role a week ago, but he barely left the gate against the Raiders. Crennel told reporters Tuesday that Quinn still is undergoing tests to determine if he has a concussion.
"(The team doctors) haven't given me any indication (on Quinn's condition) other than he can't play on Thursday," Crennel said.
Don't be surprised to see Crennel call Quinn's number again when he's healthy. Unless Cassel blows the doors off the Chargers' defense, the 1-6 Chiefs look increasingly confident they've seen enough from the veteran passer. Still, Crennel continues to stay optimistic about Cassel working his way back into the starting role.
"Sometimes a second chance energizes a guy," Crennel said. "I think Matt is a team guy. He wants to do well, and whatever role he was in, he didn't like it, but he said, 'I'm going to do my job. I'm a Chief, and I'm going to be ready if I'm called on.' That's what he did during (last) week, and that's what he's going to do this week."
We can swing back and forth between Cassel and Quinn all season long. These rumblings only hint at the changes ahead in Kansas City.