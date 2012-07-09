Matt Cassel booed by K.C. fans at celeb softball game

Matt Cassel's run with the Kansas City Chiefs has been an -- shall we say -- uneven affair over three seasons, and it appears he doesn't have much rope left with the good people of Missouri.
Playing in Sunday's All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at the Kansas City Royals' Kauffman Stadium, Cassel was booed during his introduction, according to the Lawrence (Kansas) Journal-World. He was given "polite applause" by the 40,095 in attendance in each of his at-bats.
Cassel enters a new season with plenty of pressure to lead the Chiefs back into contention. Cassel's strong 2010 season (27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 93 passer rating) has been sandwiched by two mediocre years at Arrowhead. The Chiefs are 18-22 with Cassel under center, including one postseason shellacking by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2010 season.
The tape-delayed broadcast of the game aired on ESPN after Monday's Home Run Derby. And with that, we've provided the first compelling reason in recorded history to watch a celebrity softball game.