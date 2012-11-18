Matt Cassel benched, likely done as Kansas City Chief

Matt Cassel and the Kansas City Chiefs were floundering again Sunday. At a certain point, the next chapter in a troubled marriage became inevitable.
Coach Romeo Crennel brought out the hook early in the third quarter, benching Cassel with the Chiefs facing a 15-point deficit against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the end of Cassel's day -- and quite possibly his Chiefs career.
Cassel went 8-of-16 passing for 93 yards over seven Chiefs possessions before he was pulled in favor of Brady Quinn. Cassel's replacement didn't fare much better in the 28-6 loss, but that might not matter at this point. Crennel already showed his hand last month. Had Quinn not suffered a concussion back in Week 8, Cassel already would've been out of the equation.
Barring another Quinn injury, Cassel is unlikely to sniff the field again.
One of general manager Scott Pioli's first orders of business upon joining the Chiefs was to bring Cassel over from the New England Patriots. Pioli got an up-close and personal look at how well Cassel performed after replacing an injured Tom Brady in 2008. The Patriots went 11-5 without their MVP, and Pioli saw Cassel as the type of player who could bring similar success to the Chiefs.
Cassel deserves to lose his job. You can say the same thing about the man who brought him to Arrowhead.