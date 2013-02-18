Matt Barkley will not throw at NFL Scouting Combine

As of late last week, USC quarterback Matt Barkley was planning to fully participate in drills at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, calling it "probably the biggest test of my life."
Those plans have changed after the decision appears to have been taken out of his hands. A source with knowledge of Barkley's plans told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Monday that Barkley won't throw at the combine because he has not been medically cleared.
The source told Rapoport that Barkley was released to throw seven to 10 days ago after rehabbing his shoulder in Birmingham, Ala., with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Lyle Cain, under the guidance of therapist Kevin Wilk. Wilk also has worked with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Sam Bradford. According to the source, Barkley started throwing to moving targets last week, and the plan never was to throw at the combine, though that message got lost in translation over the last month. Right now, Barkley is 90 percent healthy and should be fully healthy by his pro day.
Barkley is said to be "doing great" with his shoulder injury, and he will throw at USC's March 27 pro day. The source told Rapoport that Barkley would be ready to throw the first or second week of March, but doctors think he should wait.
The two most valuable aspects of the combine are the personal interview and the medical history. As long as team doctors clear his shoulder and NFL execs are wowed in the interview process, Barkley's decision to wait on throwing until his pro day will be a non-issue.
NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has Barkley ranked second among quarterback prospects while NFL.com's Bucky Brooks believes he's a legitimate first-round candidate in 2013 NFL Draft.