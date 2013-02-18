Around the League

Presented By

Matt Barkley will not throw at NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Feb 18, 2013 at 12:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

As of late last week, USC quarterback Matt Barkley was planning to fully participate in drills at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, calling it "probably the biggest test of my life."

Those plans have changed after the decision appears to have been taken out of his hands. A source with knowledge of Barkley's plans told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Monday that Barkley won't throw at the combine because he has not been medically cleared.

The source told Rapoport that Barkley was released to throw seven to 10 days ago after rehabbing his shoulder in Birmingham, Ala., with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Lyle Cain, under the guidance of therapist Kevin Wilk. Wilk also has worked with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Sam Bradford. According to the source, Barkley started throwing to moving targets last week, and the plan never was to throw at the combine, though that message got lost in translation over the last month. Right now, Barkley is 90 percent healthy and should be fully healthy by his pro day.

ESPN originally reported Barkley wouldn't throw at the combine.

Barkley is said to be "doing great" with his shoulder injury, and he will throw at USC's March 27 pro day. The source told Rapoport that Barkley would be ready to throw the first or second week of March, but doctors think he should wait.

The two most valuable aspects of the combine are the personal interview and the medical history. As long as team doctors clear his shoulder and NFL execs are wowed in the interview process, Barkley's decision to wait on throwing until his pro day will be a non-issue.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has Barkley ranked second among quarterback prospects while NFL.com's Bucky Brooks believes he's a legitimate first-round candidate in 2013 NFL Draft.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW