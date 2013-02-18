Matt Barkley will not throw at NFL Scouting Combine

The source told Rapoport that Barkley was released to throw seven to 10 days ago after rehabbing his shoulder in Birmingham, Ala., with Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Lyle Cain, under the guidance of therapist Kevin Wilk. Wilk also has worked with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Sam Bradford. According to the source, Barkley started throwing to moving targets last week, and the plan never was to throw at the combine, though that message got lost in translation over the last month. Right now, Barkley is 90 percent healthy and should be fully healthy by his pro day.