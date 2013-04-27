 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Matt Barkley taken by Philadelphia Eagles after trade

Published: Apr 27, 2013 at 05:08 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly kept telling us he doesn't need a mobile quarterback to run his system. We should have listened.

The Eagles made a huge splash to start Day 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft, trading up to pick USC quarterback Matt Barkley with the fourth round's first pick, which originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that it was believed the Kansas City Chiefs, who picked next, were interested in drafting Barkley. The Oakland Raiders also were a team closely connected to Barkley and were set to pick soon.

![](http://www.nfl.com/mobile/app?icampaign=articledraftxtrainclusion)
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

Kelly is known for his mobile quarterbacks, and Barkley hardly is known for his quick feet. But NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, who worked in the Eagles' organization as recently as last year, said general manager Howie Roseman was very high on Barkley because of his mental toughness and quick decision- making.

Talking about quarterback mobility, Kelly said Saturday, "I believe that's an added bonus, not a precursor to what we do."

Kelly also said there was "no reason not to go to camp" with five quarterbacks: Barkley, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Dennis Dixon and G.J. Kinne. But it's hard not to wonder about Foles' future. Perhaps he will be dangled in a possible trade. The Barkley pick also is a reminder that Vick is year to year, so Kelly wants as many options at play-caller as possible.

It's worth remembering that Barkley is just a fourth-round pick. It's not an investment that will change everything the Eagles do at the position. But it's also a reminder that the Eagles' offense will be the most fascinating one to watch in August. Adding Barkley to the mix just adds more competition to a compelling stew.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.