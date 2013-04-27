Matt Barkley taken by Philadelphia Eagles after trade

Kelly also said there was "no reason not to go to camp" with five quarterbacks: Barkley, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Dennis Dixon and G.J. Kinne. But it's hard not to wonder about Foles' future. Perhaps he will be dangled in a possible trade. The Barkley pick also is a reminder that Vick is year to year, so Kelly wants as many options at play-caller as possible.