Matt Barkley taken by Philadelphia Eagles after trade

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly kept telling us he doesn't need a mobile quarterback to run his system. We should have listened.
The Eagles made a huge splash to start Day 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft, trading up to pick USC quarterback Matt Barkley with the fourth round's first pick, which originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that it was believed the Kansas City Chiefs, who picked next, were interested in drafting Barkley. The Oakland Raiders also were a team closely connected to Barkley and were set to pick soon.
Kelly is known for his mobile quarterbacks, and Barkley hardly is known for his quick feet. But NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, who worked in the Eagles' organization as recently as last year, said general manager Howie Roseman was very high on Barkley because of his mental toughness and quick decision- making.
Talking about quarterback mobility, Kelly said Saturday, "I believe that's an added bonus, not a precursor to what we do."
Kelly also said there was "no reason not to go to camp" with five quarterbacks: Barkley, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Dennis Dixon and G.J. Kinne. But it's hard not to wonder about Foles' future. Perhaps he will be dangled in a possible trade. The Barkley pick also is a reminder that Vick is year to year, so Kelly wants as many options at play-caller as possible.
It's worth remembering that Barkley is just a fourth-round pick. It's not an investment that will change everything the Eagles do at the position. But it's also a reminder that the Eagles' offense will be the most fascinating one to watch in August. Adding Barkley to the mix just adds more competition to a compelling stew.