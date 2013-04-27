Matt Barkley in, Nick Foles out for Philadelphia Eagles?

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly can only hope that his playcalling is as unpredictable as his drafting. No one expected the Eagles to take Matt Barkley, which puts five quarterbacks on their roster: Barkley, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Dennis Dixon and G.J. Kinne. That can't last for long.
Kelly says he plans to bring them all to camp, but who is going to get left out before Week 1?
Kinne clearly looks like a camp arm. Dixon has a history with Kelly at Oregon, which gives him an edge. But he's a long-term backup or No. 3 quarterback at best. That leaves the big names: Barkley, Foles and Vick.
Barkley was chosen by the new Kelly regime and will get a couple of years to compete for snaps. Vick was handed a $3.5 million signing bonus; Kelly chose to bring back Vick as the favorite to start. Money talks. Drafting Barkley calls Foles' future into question.
The Eagles have talked up Foles publicly all offseason, but actions speak louder. Foles will now have to compete just to be the No. 2 quarterback, and it's easy to imagine him getting shopped during training camp to a team looking for a promising young arm.
Drafting Barkley is another reminder that Vick is year to year. Nothing is guaranteed past 2013, so it's possible Barkley and Foles will be duking it out next year with a quarterback-to-be named later.
One thing is clear when it comes to Kelly's approach: He doesn't want to tie himself to one quarterback yet. Kelly is going to try out a lot of quarterbacks in an effort to find "his guy." The Eagles probably don't see any of their quarterbacks as a true "franchise" guy.