Around the League

Presented By

Matt Barkley in, Nick Foles out for Philadelphia Eagles?

Published: Apr 27, 2013 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly can only hope that his playcalling is as unpredictable as his drafting. No one expected the Eagles to take Matt Barkley, which puts five quarterbacks on their roster: Barkley, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Dennis Dixon and G.J. Kinne. That can't last for long.

Kelly says he plans to bring them all to camp, but who is going to get left out before Week 1?

Kinne clearly looks like a camp arm. Dixon has a history with Kelly at Oregon, which gives him an edge. But he's a long-term backup or No. 3 quarterback at best. That leaves the big names: Barkley, Foles and Vick.

Barkley was chosen by the new Kelly regime and will get a couple of years to compete for snaps. Vick was handed a $3.5 million signing bonus; Kelly chose to bring back Vick as the favorite to start. Money talks. Drafting Barkley calls Foles' future into question.

The Eagles have talked up Foles publicly all offseason, but actions speak louder. Foles will now have to compete just to be the No. 2 quarterback, and it's easy to imagine him getting shopped during training camp to a team looking for a promising young arm.


NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

Drafting Barkley is another reminder that Vick is year to year. Nothing is guaranteed past 2013, so it's possible Barkley and Foles will be duking it out next year with a quarterback-to-be named later.

One thing is clear when it comes to Kelly's approach: He doesn't want to tie himself to one quarterback yet. Kelly is going to try out a lot of quarterbacks in an effort to find "his guy." The Eagles probably don't see any of their quarterbacks as a true "franchise" guy.

That's why the Eagles keep adding more options.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW