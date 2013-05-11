Matt Barkley: I have a shot to play for Eagles this year

Brooks spent plenty of time scouting Barkley and knows the quarterback's game as well as anyone. He believes Chip Kelly's up-tempo offense suits the former USC passer, and noted that the presence of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will help. We initally were beguiled by the Shurmur-Kelly pairing (it felt like sending Rex Ryan on a cross-country road trip with Mother Teresa of Calcutta), but who knows what the Eagles have up their sleeve.