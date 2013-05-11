Matt Barkley: I have a shot to play for Eagles this year

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote this week that Matt Barkleycould be the next Tom Brady and "will not only outplay his counterparts early in his career, but he will guide the Eagles back to prominence."
Brooks: Perfect fit for Philadelphia
But for now, Barkley's immediate chore is winning a spot in Philadelphia's crowded quarterback room, populated by Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Dennis Dixon and (still with us?) G.J. Kinne.
Barkley on Friday called Vick and Foles "outstanding men," who "have both done great things," according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. "(But) you come in knowing that you have a job. They're trying to take that job, as well. It's competition. That's what competing is all about.
"You come in as a teammate to them, not as a fan," said Barkley, who told reporters he's data-wiped his disappointing draft tumble: "The fact is that I'm here, and I have a shot to play on the field this year."
Brooks spent plenty of time scouting Barkley and knows the quarterback's game as well as anyone. He believes Chip Kelly's up-tempo offense suits the former USC passer, and noted that the presence of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will help. We initally were beguiled by the Shurmur-Kelly pairing (it felt like sending Rex Ryan on a cross-country road trip with Mother Teresa of Calcutta), but who knows what the Eagles have up their sleeve.
NFL.com's Albert Breer noted after the 2013 NFL Draft that Kelly has the tools to run a two-quarterback system. Vick gives you mobility and a doorway into the read-option, while Barkley and Foles offer you something else entirely. Because they can move in so many directions, the Eagles loom as must-see TV when the preseason rolls around.