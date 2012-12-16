Mathias Kiwanuka: New York Giants' loss embarrassing

The Atlanta Falcons finally have a signature win. The New York Giants suddenly have lost control of the NFC East.
The Giants are accustomed to finishing regular seasons slow, but their 34-0 defeat in Atlanta was a new low. Defensive end/linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka said the loss wasn't just embarrassing for this year's team, but for "anybody who's ever worn a Giant decal on their hat or shirt or anything like that," according to Tom Rock of Newsday.
"What is the girl in the Wizard of Oz and Toto? Dorothy?" defensive end Justin Tuck asked. "I wish I had some red shoes and I can wish myself right to next Sunday because it can't get here quick enough. ...
"I thought we were a team that was on the rise. Obviously after today's performance, we got a lot of questions to answer and a lot of things to correct."
Next week, the Giants will face the Baltimore Ravens, another team that is desperate and coming off a rough loss. Baltimore has even more problems than New York.
It was Week 16 last season when Big Blue turned around its season against an AFC opponent -- the New York Jets. Tuck and Co. hope that lightning strikes twice because they will have to win on the road in the playoffs to make the Super Bowl -- if they make the playoffs at all.