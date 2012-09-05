Mathias Kiwanuka: Jason Pierre-Paul can get 30 sacks

Selected with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Pierre-Paul was a "raw" prospect after not playing football full-time until his senior year of high school and spending just one season at South Florida after two seasons at the junior college level. Pierre-Paul's athleticism was undeniable, but with just 6.5 sacks in his one season at the major college level, it was difficult to forecast how he would produce at the NFL level.