Mate: Matt Schaub 'very impressive' in Raiders camp

Matt Schaub is a 33-year-old quarterback coming off a train wreck of a season, but the early returns out of Oakland are positive.
The Raiders starter "has been extremely sharp" in padded practices this week, according to plugged-in beat writer Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group.
McDonald cited a two-minute scoring drive on Wednesday that saw Schaub execute a patient 10-play drive with a collage of short passes and clock-chewing completions capped by a touchdown toss to Denarius Moore in the back of the end zone.
"He's been very impressive, completing a lot of passes compared to what we were last year," wideout Rod Streater told reporters. "It's looking way better. His two-minute drive ended with a touchdown so I think we're way ahead of where we were last year."
Last summer saw the team try to mold another Matt -- Matt Flynn -- into starting material. We've long viewed the Schaub acquisition as an equal challenge after a Texans disaster that saw Schaub launch 14 interceptions lowlighted by four deadly pick-sixes.
Schaub is a short-term patch for a team eternally on the hunt for its savior under center. If he can keep the mistakes down, he'll enter the season as Oakland's starter and serve as the classic "bridge quarterback" to Derek Carr, who reigned as the top passer on the team's draft board and already has the confidence of Raiders heavies.
