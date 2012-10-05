Matchup to watch: Champ Bailey vs. Brandon Lloyd

Brandon Lloyd was a 1,400-yard receiver with the Denver Broncos in 2010. Denver's Champ Bailey was, and still is, one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Training camp drills between the two were plenty competitive.
Breer: The men behind the rivalry
Tom Brady-Peyton Manning is the NFL's version of Magic-Bird. Albert Breer spoke with the fathers of both quarterbacks. **More ...**
"One thing about him is, he's probably the most gifted athlete in the game," Bailey told The Denver Post. "Nobody has better body control than this guy, and hands. He's about as good as they come athletically.
"He's going to be a tough challenge for all of us."
Bailey swears he won those one-on-ones more often than not. He'll get the chance to show it Sunday as the Broncostravel to face Lloyd's New England Patriots.
The Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady dynamic has grabbed most headlines, but the Broncos' corners will have their hands full with the Patriots' receivers. Lloyd signed with the Patriots during the offseason to give Brady a deep threat along with receiver Wes Welker. Those two will spend most of the day lined up across from Bailey and Tracy Porter.
Lloyd and Welker have combined for 50 catches, 667 yards and a touchdown this season. Bailey and Porter make up one of the NFL's most talented 1-2 cornerback combinations.
This winners of this matchup with give their respective team a distinct advantage.