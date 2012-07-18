Marvin Lewis: Johnathan Joseph's Bengals blast wrong

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph made some waves over the weekend when he took shots at the Cincinnati Bengals' spendthrift ways in comparison to his current team.
"They help with anything you ask of them because they are a very caring organization with positive attitudes about its players," Joseph said of the Texans. "In Cincy, we're told how much Gatorade we could take home. In Houston, we get what we request. You get soap and deodorant at your request. You don't have a roommate on road trips."
"I was told this morning about Johnathan's comments that were printed," Lewis said Wednesay in an online chat with the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's my fault that I feel that a player doesn't need to take a dozen Gatorades home in his backpack each night and that we are paying him a salary. I'm sure that Johnathan would not have been one of the abusive players, but it is my policy."
Whether he's right or wrong, we love that Lewis never takes any grief from players. He's old school.
And we see his point. It's a little much to hear a player with a $50 million contract complain about the number of free Gatorades he gets.
On the other hand, we're in full support of hooking up players with as much soap and deodorant as they want. It's only sanitary.