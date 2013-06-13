Marvin Lewis: Chad Johnson's jail sentence 'a shame'

Chad Johnson's almost pathological need to be the center of attention led to a 30-day jail sentence this week when Broward County Circuit Judge Kathleen McHugh overreacted to a playful butt slap.
Johnson's former coach, Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals, can't help but feel sorry for the out-of-work wide receiver.
"It's a shame because I heard that the attorney said something about, 'Aren't you going to thank me?' It was just a natural reaction," Lewis said, via Clark Judge of CBSSports.com. "I know when Chad's being a clown. And that wasn't it. He didn't do what he did to get anyone to laugh. That was just a natural reaction from Chad, and it's a shame."
Lewis and Johnson have butted heads in the past, but one still gets the sense of a father-son tinge to their relationship. Lewis would offer advice and stern warnings for Johnson to get his life turned around. Johnson would continue to act out in self-destructive and childish ways.
The two haven't spoken since January. If Lewis could pass along a message now, he said it would be the same as previous editions: "Just put your head down, go to work and don't be tweeting, don't be doing this and don't be doing that. Because no one wants to take all that on."