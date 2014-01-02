Marvin Lewis, Bengals seek motivation in Bolts' video

Motivation isn't an issue for teams in the NFL playoffs. At least, it shouldn't be.
That said, we suppose added motivation can't hurt. That's obviously what Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis had in mind when he showed players a video of San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy addressing his team after a Week 17 overtime win set up a postseason matchup against the Bengals.
McCoy bellows some boiler-plate coach stuff, but near the end of the video -- posted on the Chargers' team site -- a person off-camera shouts "We owe 'em baby, we owe Cincy!" Someone else chimes in with a mocking "Who dey?"
"I showed them the video this morning of Mike's post game, how they're even pointing to us," Lewis said, via U-T San Diego. "There was even some 'Who Dey' chants they had in there and everything. They 'owe Cincy' and all that. We know we've got to be ready. Our guys aren't overconfident ever. That is not the way we operate around here. ... What we did in San Diego doesn't matter now; we don't gain any extra points for that."
Lewis has an 0-4 career record in the postseason and is facing more pressure than ever before to make some noise in January. He's reaching into his bag of tricks here.