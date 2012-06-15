Marvin Lewis, Bengals not discussing extension

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is heading into the final year of his contract without a new deal.
He's used to it.
While most organizations avoid having their coaches enter "lame duck" years, the Bengals did just that with Lewis to start 2011. A 4-12 season filled with speculation about Lewis' job followed. He was expected to leave at the end of the season, but wound up signing a two-year deal to stay.
Lewis told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Thursday he and team owner Mike Brownhaven't talked about his contract in a while. It's a little odd with the Bengals seemingly on the verge of something big with their Andy Dalton/A.J. Green reboot. But these are the Bengals.
We'll never forget the odd, ornery press conference Lewis and Brown held to announce the extension. It felt like the two men were still in negotiations. Lewis seemed determined to do things "his way" and there were reports he gained more personnel power.
A terrific 2011 season followed. Lewis has shown through the years that he sometimes does his best work when drama is at its highest.