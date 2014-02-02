Around the League

Presented By

Marvin Harrison not disappointed by Hall of Fame snub

Published: Feb 02, 2014 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NEW YORK -- The most surprising moment at "NFL Honors" on Saturday night was not Ron Rivera winning Coach of the Year or Luke Kuechly winning Defensive Player of the Year. It was Marvin Harrison getting left out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2014.

Harrison: Hall of Fame reaction

Elliot Harrison-140201-PQ.jpg

Andre Reed finally got in on the ninth attempt, but Charles Haley remains on the outside looking in. Elliot Harrison examines the Class of '14. READ

We find it a little ridiculous. Andre Reed had to wait a long time to get in, but there is no cogent argument that can be made for him having a comparable career to Marvin Harrison. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks made it on his first ballot, and deserves to.

But no one in the mid 2000s would have told you that Brooks was having a better overall career compared to Harrison.

Give the former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver credit for taking the slight well.

"Not disappointed," Marvin Harrison told The Indianapolis Star. "The thing is, not once did I psych myself up about being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It definitely would have been a great honor, but I'm more happy for the guys who made it. It was well-deserved."

Harrison praised Reed for his career.

"Andre Reed made it and any time a fellow receiver can get in the Hall of Fame, that's great," Harrison said. "I'm biased for wide receivers. I'm happy Andre Reed got in."

Like Michael Strahan, we suspect Harrison will just wind up waiting one extra year before enshrinement. Harrison's former coach Tony Dungy's path to Canton is less certain.

"It is an honor just to be considered," Dungy said in a text message to The Indianapolis Star. "I'm excited and proud of Derrick Brooks and the rest of the class.

"When Marvin Harrison is not selected, it tells you the caliber of this class. I want to say congratulations to the guys who were selected."

*Live from New York, it's the NFL "Around The League Podcast" Super Bowl Preview! *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW