Marty Mornhinweg: New York Jets will be aggressive

Published: Mar 08, 2013
The flavorless Jets offense of a year ago won't be returning to New York this season, according to Marty Mornhinweg.

The team's new offensive coordinator is anxious to install his West Coast scheme in hopes of reviving an attack that crumbled to 30th in the NFL in 2012.

"We're gonna go after people," Mornhinweg told the team's official site. "There's different ways to go after people, but we're going to go after 'em and we're going to play to our players' strengths rather than concerning ourselves too much about their weaknesses. If a man can't do that, then we'll get another player that can for that particular play."

These words sound brilliant in March, but the Jets currently employ the same trio of quarterbacks -- Mark Sanchez, Tim Tebow and Greg McElroy -- they went into battle with last season.

No matter what the Jets say, Tebow is gone, but Sanchez lingers. Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-worst passer in the league for the second year running in 2012. Over his career, Sanchez has never completed more than 40 percent of his passes under pressure, something he saw plenty of last season.

Mornhinweg has inherited a grisly mess, but waxed optimistic this week about his stable of quarterbacks.

"Some of the great ones have really not thrown for such great accuracy," Mornhinweg said. "Steve Young was astronomical accuracy-wise. Brett Favre wasn't. They all come in different shapes and sizes. Those guys that throw for a little bit less accuracy typically generating a little bit bigger plays on occasion. There's a little bit of a tradeoff there."

Young and Favre are memories and the Jets have nothing close. We wouldn't be surprised to see the team go on a hunt for new blood. Matt Moore is off the market -- he would have been better than anything New York has at the moment -- but there's also the draft. Bottom line: Four years after rolling the dice on Sanchez, it's time for the Jets to rethink the equation.

