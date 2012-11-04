Martin sets Buccaneers rushing record vs. Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie Doug Martin rushed for a franchise-record 251 yards and four touchdowns, and Ahmad Black intercepted a Carson Palmer pass after Oakland had cut an 18-point deficit to three late in the fourth quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to beat the Raiders 42-32 on Sunday.
Martin, who was born in Oakland, had a memorable homecoming for the Bucs (4-4) by scoring on runs of 1, 45, 67 and 70 yards in the second half as he gashed what had been an improved run defense for the Raiders (3-5).
Martin, the 31st overall pick in April out of Boise State, became the first running back since at least 1940 to score on three TD runs of at least 45 yards in one game, according to STATS LLC.
