Martha Ford takes controlling interest in Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will stay in the Ford family following the death of William Clay Ford Sr., the team announced Monday.
Battista: Considering Ford's legacy
"Pursuant to long-established succession plans, Mr. Ford's controlling interest in the Lions passes to Mrs. Martha Ford," the team said in a statement. "She and her four children will continue to be involved in the ownership of the franchise, as they have during Mr. Ford's tenure."
Martha Ford is William Clay Ford's widow. The team noted that William Clay Ford Jr. remains vice chairman. The statement didn't announce who had hiring and firing power, although that role presumably would go to William Clay Ford Jr. now.
NFL Media's Judy Battista did a great job breaking down William Clay Ford Sr.'s legacy in Detroit. That legacy should continue through his family for years to come.
