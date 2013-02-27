Martellus Bennett: We are 'temporary investments'

The free-agent tight end had a Twitter conversation with WFAN and NFL Network contributor Paul Dottino after being asked about his situation.
"They have other priorities that come before little ole me. I'm just a small piece of what they're trying to do there," Bennett wrote.
Bennett then shared his thoughts on the entire process.
"I've come to the conclusion that we are just temporary investments to the owners. Value money and growth over players," Bennett tweeted. "Just like any business. Employees aren't as valuable as we use to be. Everyone needs a job. Lol"
Unofficial list of free agents
Check out this unofficial list of the 2013 NFL restricted and unrestricted free agents, which includes Greg Jennings. More ...
Not a lot of argument here. Players have to use their leverage when they can, since they can be cut at any moment in a league with massive turnover. Not all players hang around to reach that second contract. Even fewer get a third, and that's usually around the age of 30.
Bennett will be 26 years old in March and is coming off the best year of his career (55 receptions, 626 yards, five touchdowns). The Giants have to value the relationship he and Eli Manning formed in 2012 -- at the right price.