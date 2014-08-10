Martellus Bennett returns to Bears training camp

Martellus Bennett's banishment from Chicago Bears training camp is over after one missed preseason game.
The starting tight end was suspended by the team after slamming first-round cornerback Kyle Fuller to the ground during practice. He had also reportedly rubbed teammates and coaches the wrong way with his attitude over the past couple of weeks.
"I understand what they want from me," Bennett said Sunday, via ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright. "I feel like I could've handled the situation differently."
Although Bennett will presumably move back to the top of the depth chart, the Bears now know they have a handy insurance policy after watching oft-injured backup Zach Miller burn the Eagles for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Friday's game.
*The latest Around The League Podcast answers every question about preseason action that you were too afraid to ask. *