Martellus Bennett has choice words for Dallas Cowboys

Martellus Bennett is going to love New York. And the New York media is going to love Bennett's daily ridiculous quotes even more.
Shortly after comparing himself to Gandhi, the Giants tight end said he had "ill feelings" about the Dallas Cowboys.
"I just want to kick those guy's asses," Bennett said, via the New York Daily News.
Just like Gandhi always said.
"I don't like a lot of people. I'm kind of an a--hole," Bennett said. "I'm kind of pissed off about a lot."
"And with that, Martellus Bennett officially became my favorite Giant," Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News tweeted.
Just imagine if Bennett ever gains more than 300 yards in a season. Martellusmania could be the New York Giants' answer to Tebow.