Martellus Bennett busts on ex-teammate Tony Romo

The New York Giants tight end made an appearance Wednesday on "Good Morning New York" on WNYW-TV to talk football and practice his short-range catching ability. When co-host Dave Price threw a football that bounced short of his intended target across the set, it reminded Bennett of his former teammate.
He repeated himself when asked to clarify.
Bennett is in the midst of a career year after four disappointing seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. That's why no one in Dallas wants to hear a word from Bennett, who has 25 receptions with a career-high 305 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2012.
Bennett has had his own beef with Romo over the years. He wanted Jon Kitna to start in 2011. He has made other remarks about Romo since changing teams.