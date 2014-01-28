Marshawn Lynch, Skittles announce 'Seattle Mix'

NEWARK, N.J. -- Marshawn Lynch showed up at Tuesday's Media Day, and we know at least one topic he wouldn't have mind talking about.
Skittles announced a deal with Lynch on Tuesday. It's an endorsement that is so logical we already assumed it existed.
The candy manufacturer Mars will make a "Seattle Mix" in honor of the running back and will donate $10,000 to Lynch's Fam 1st Family Foundation for every touchdown he scores Sunday. Lynch also will receive financial compensation, according to ESPN. We'd include more details if we were getting paid by Skittles.
Lynch has four 100-yard games in six postseason contests, with six touchdowns. The last playoff game during which he didn't score was the 2010 divisional-round loss in Chicago.
Terrance Knighton and Paris Lenon have helped turn around the Denver Broncos' rush defense in recent weeks, but they will have their hands full Sunday in Super Bowl XLVIII. If recent history holds, Lynch should bathe in another chilly shower of Skittles in New Jersey.
