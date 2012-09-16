 Skip to main content
Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks roll inconsistent Cowboys

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 12:42 PM
Gregg Rosenthal
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Dallas Cowboys followed up a big win with a big disappointment. We've seen this story before.

The Seattle Seahawks' 27-7 victory over Dallas on Sunday was an absolute dream game for coach Pete Carroll. Seattle won in all three phases.

The Seahawks scored 10 points off special teams, including a punt blocked for a touchdown. They took a halftime lead and finished. A 90-yard touchdown drive was followed up by a 88-yard, 7:35 march that took the life out of the Cowboys. Rookie quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch helped kill another 6:28 off the clock. Wilson wasn't asked to do too much and enjoyed a very clean second start.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' defense simply overwhelmed the Cowboys in the second half. They stuffed the run and got pressure on Tony Romo. Dallas had 34 yards of offense after halftime until three meaningless plays in the final minute.

Some knuckleheads like myself picked the Seahawks to win the NFC West. This is the recipe for them to pull it off in the much-improved division.

The result is yet another reminder how quickly things can change from week-to-week in the NFL. Cowboys fans know it well. It has been the story of their franchise for much of the Tony Romo era.

