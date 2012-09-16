Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks roll inconsistent Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks' 27-7 victory over Dallas on Sunday was an absolute dream game for coach Pete Carroll. Seattle won in all three phases.
The Seahawks scored 10 points off special teams, including a punt blocked for a touchdown. They took a halftime lead and finished. A 90-yard touchdown drive was followed up by a 88-yard, 7:35 march that took the life out of the Cowboys. Rookie quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch helped kill another 6:28 off the clock. Wilson wasn't asked to do too much and enjoyed a very clean second start.
Some knuckleheads like myself picked the Seahawks to win the NFC West. This is the recipe for them to pull it off in the much-improved division.