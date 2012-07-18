Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks RB, charged with DUI

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch officially was charged with driving under the influence in connection with his arrest this weekend in Oakland, Calif.
Rapoport: Arrested development
The Alameda County district attorney's office confirmed the charge Wednesday to NFL.com and NFL Network. Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Lynch was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence. Lynch was weaving his car between lanes and nearly ran into surrounding traffic before he was arrested, according to a report released by the California Highway Patrol.
The timing of the charge makes matters worse for the Seahawks, who could have their star running back tied up in a legal case in the middle of training camp.
Lynch -- who signed a four-year, $31 million deal with the Seahawks in March -- previously had his license revoked in 2008 for failure to exercise due care toward a pedestrian after he hit a 27-year-old woman and kept driving. In 2009, Lynch was suspended for three games after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge.
It remains to be seen if Lynch's latest arrest will lead to league discipline from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.