Marshawn Lynch's $50K fine for media silence on hold

In reality, Lynch isn't quite out of the woods with the NFL. A league source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, heard the appeal and decided to hold the $50,000 in abeyance for now after Lynch committed to complying with league policy, and with the understanding that any additional violation will result in the $50,000 being collected, and a minimum fine of $50,000 more being assessed.