Marshawn Lynch nearly involved in collision, police say

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was weaving his car between lanes and nearly ran into surrounding traffic Saturday before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a report released by the California Highway Patrol.
NFL.com and NFL Network obtained the report Tuesday. The document includes additional details of Lynch's arrest, which was first reported Monday by the San Jose Mercury News.
According to the report, a CHP officer noticed Lynch driving erratically in a white van while heading north on Interstate 880 near Oakland, Calif., at around 3:20 a.m. PT on Saturday. The officer stopped Lynch, who "displayed objective signs of intoxication," the report says. After being subjected to "multiple field sobriety tests," Lynch was arrested.
The Mercury News cited a CHP spokesman in reporting Monday that Lynch's blood-alcohol level was found to be over the .08 legal limit after his arrest.
Lynch is scheduled to appear at an Oakland court Aug. 14, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County District Attorney told NFL.com and NFL Network on Tuesday.
The Seahawks said in a statement late Monday that the team is "aware of the situation with Marshawn and still gathering information."