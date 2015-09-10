Marshawn Lynch dons Kam Chancellor's jersey at practice

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, in a show of support for contract holdout Kam Chancellor, donned Chancellor's No. 31 jersey at practice today.
Chancellor still has not reported to the team and will not play in Sunday's season-opener at St. Louis as he hopes to get the team to re-work his contract.
Several players have openly expressed support for Chancellor, but Lynch, who speaks with actions, not words, took it to a new level.
While offensive players sported white practice jerseys, Lynch, wore the blue defensive practice jersey with Chancellor's name on it.
It has been cited during the safety's holdout that one of the reasons Chancellor hoped to get his deal re-worked with multiple years still remaining, is because Seattle tweaked Lynch's contract last season before it had expired.
In other Seahawks news: Safety Earl Thomas said that he will have to wear a tight harness on his surgically repaired left shoulder for Sunday's season-opener, and likely beyond.
"I feel like I can't high-point anything," Thomas said Thursday, referring to his ability to reach above his head and intercept a pass.
Thomas, a Pro Bowler and one of -- if not the top -- free safeties in the NFL, had a procedure to repair a torn labrum that he sustained in the NFC Championship against the Packers. He played with the injury during the Super Bowl and wore a similar harness during the championship game. He said this one actually is slightly more restrictive.
Thomas was limited, especially as it pertains to contact, during the preseason, but said that he is not concerned about aggravating the shoulder by playing his typical fearless, physical style.
"I'm not worried," he said.