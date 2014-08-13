Marshawn Lynch cleared by Bellevue Police Department

Marshawn Lynch has been cleared of wrongdoing in an alleged assault and property damage incident last weekend.
The Seattle Seahawks running back had been accused of involvement in an alleged incident that occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Bellevue, Washington.
"The Bellevue Police Department has determined that Marshawn Lynch was not involved in last weekend's assault and property damage in any way," Bellevue Police Department spokesman Seth Tyler said in a statement released to NFL Media on Wednesday night. "This case remains an open and active investigation. We appreciate the cooperation we have received from the Seattle Seahawks organization."
