Marshawn Lynch, a Lamborghini and velvet ropes

Well, this is random: It appears Marshawn Lynch uses red velvet ropes to cordon off his Lamborghini Aventador Roadster in public settings. Don't act like this is a totally shocking Beast Mode-related development.
Lynch has been spotted in his beloved Oakland shooting a movie -- likely his biopic, Family First. Deadspin published another photo of the scene showing Lynch and some associates beside the high-performance vehicle. It is almost certainly Lynch's car.
The velvet ropes routine isn't exactly practical, seeing as that car probably doesn't even have a trunk. Still, it's far more classy than the forever overmatched Bumper Bully.
