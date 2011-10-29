Marshall warns press against spinning 'Fins-Giants tilt

Hard to make a case for Sunday's Dolphins-Giants game as this week's finest cut of meat, but when a mouthy wideout from a winless team shoots off the following warning to the press, well, of course it's going to catch fire:
"To: Media," Miami's Brandon Marshall tweeted Thursday. "When we win Sunday please don't say the Giants didn't take us serious."
(Thanks for the heads up.)
Marshall's a unique talent on the field, but this is the same fellow who told America his goal was "to get thrown out midway through the second quarter" of Miami's loss to the Jets earlier this month. He ended up playing well against Darrelle Revis in that game, with six catches for 109 yards, but it was obscured by the pregame white noise.
"We don't pay any attention to that," defensive end Osi Umenyiora told the New York Daily News. "We've got bigger fish to fry, man."
"Coach always says, talk is cheap," said running back Ahmad Bradshaw. "Go out and play the game."